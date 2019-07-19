(Kansas City) -- The National Football League announced on Friday they will not suspend Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Hill was investigated following the report of battery at his home in March and a subsequent April audio recording where he told Crystal Espinal, the mother of his now-4-year-old son, “you need to be terrified of me too, b****”
In an official statement, the NFL said they “cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Hill’s son suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital in March. The child was reportedly removed from the home in April. Hill also pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation while Espinal was pregnant during his time at Oklahoma State University.