(KMAland) -- National Letters of Intent went in all across America on Wednesday in multiple sports.
Here's a look at the regional conference schools and their respective releases for their signing classes.
IOWA WESTERN
Seven sophomores and one freshman signed National Letters of Intent from Iowa Western, according to Sports Information Director Jake Ryan. Here’s the complete list:
Reiver Golf
Sophomore, Grand Island, NE - Cade McCallum| Creighton University
Sophomore, Grand Forks, ND - Adam Van Raden | Austin Peay University
Reiver Volleyball
Sophomore Middle Hitter, Crystal Lake, IL – Genesis Sheridan | Colorado State University
Redshirt Sophomore Outside Hitter, Waco, TX – Kortlyn Henderson | University of Houston
Reiver Women’s Basketball
Freshman Forward, Woodbury, MN – Solape Amusan | University of Illinois
Reiver Baseball
Sophomore RHP, Kansas City, MO - Braedyn McLaughlin | Wichita State University
Sophomore LHP, Clinton, IA – Jared Simpson | University of Missouri
Sophomore Shortstop, Rapid City, SD – Cooper Bowman | University of Louisville
NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE
Men’s Basketball: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-bearcat-mens-hoops-inks-three-on-signing-day.aspx
Women’s Basketball: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-inks-trio-on-signing-day.aspx
Softball: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/14/bearcat-softball-adds-four-in-signing-period.aspx
Women’s Soccer: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/soccer-adds-eight-during-fall-recruiting-period.aspx
Women’s Golf: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-golf-adds-signee-from-iowa.aspx
Women’s Tennis: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-tennis-adds-signee-from-texas.aspx
IOWA STATE
Men’s Basketball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-basketball-cyclones-sign-top-15-class.aspx
Women’s Basketball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-inks-no-7-recruiting-class.aspx
Men’s Golf: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-golf-iowa-state-signs-four-in-class-of-2020.aspx
Softball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/iowa-state-softball-inks-seven-on-signing-day.aspx
Women’s Golf: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-golf-iowa-state-brings-in-two-for-class-of-2020.aspx
IOWA
Women’s Basketball: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-basketball-hawkeyes-2020-21-recruiting-class-ranked-no-15-nationally.aspx
Baseball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-inks-no-7-recruiting-class.aspx
Softball: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2019/11/12/softball-inks-9-standouts-for-2020.aspx
Men’s Golf: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-golf-signs-macfie.aspx
NEBRASKA
Baseball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/14/baseball-signing-day.aspx?path=baseball
Softball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/softball-add-eight-on-signing-day.aspx?path=softball
Women’s Basketball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/12/womens-basketball-huskers-to-welcome-three-freshmen-in-2020.aspx?path=wbball
Women’s Golf: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-golf-three-sign-in-johnsons-first-husker-class.aspx?path=wgolf
Women’s Gymnastics: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/14/brink-welcomes-three-womens-gymnastics-signees.aspx?path=wgym
Women’s Soccer: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/soccer-signing-day.aspx?path=wsoc
Volleyball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/volleyball-huskers-announce-three-signees.aspx?path=wvball
Wrestling: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/wrestling-six-wrestlers-join-huskers.aspx?path=wrestling
CREIGHTON
Volleyball: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/13/volleyball-inks-five-recruits.aspx
Men’s Basketball: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-signs-ryan-kalkbrenner.aspx
Women’s Basketball: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/12/womens-basketball-signs-five-for-2020-21.aspx
Men’s Golf: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-golf-signs-cade-mccallum-jackson-thompson.aspx
Women’s Golf: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-golf-signs-berrian-and-rickel.aspx
OMAHA
Men’s Basketball: https://omavs.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-westside-product-booth-inks-nli-for-2020-21.aspx
Women’s Basketball: https://omavs.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-basketball-lange-signs-two-for-2020-21-season.aspx
NORTHERN IOWA
Volleyball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-volleyball-volleyball-sign-three-on-national-signing-day.aspx?path=wvball
Men’s Basketball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-add-three-on-national-signing-day.aspx?path=mbball
Women’s Basketball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/panther-womens-basketball-signs-six.aspx?path=wbball
Softball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/uni-softball-signs-five.aspx?path=softball
Women’s Soccer: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-soccer-adds-six-on-national-signing-day.aspx?path=wsoc
DRAKE
Men’s Basketball: https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-basketball-signs-kwiecinski.aspx
Women’s Basketball: https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-signs-pair-of-high-school-standouts-for-2020-21.aspx
Women’s Soccer: https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-soccer-welcomes-six-signees.aspx
MISSOURI
Volleyball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-volleyball-inks-emily-brown-on-2019-national-signing-day.aspx
Men’s Basketball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-mens-basketball-signs-7-foot-3-center-jordan-wilmore.aspx
Women’s Basketball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-womens-basketball-signs-two-elite-2020-prospects.aspx
Softball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-softball-inks-28th-ranked-recruiting-class.aspx
Men’s Golf: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-mens-golf-signs-meek-tuusa-to-2020-recruiting-class.aspx
Women’s Golf: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/11/emily-staples-joins-womens-golf-team.aspx
Women’s Gymnastics: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-gymnastics-signs-three-to-national-letters-of-intent.aspx
KANSAS
Men’s Basketball: https://kuathletics.com/mbb-signing-muscadin/ & https://kuathletics.com/keeping-it-in-the-family-bryce-thompson-signs-with-kansas/ & https://kuathletics.com/local-product-tyon-grant-foster-signs-to-play-at-kansas/
Women’s Basketball: https://kuathletics.com/🏀-ku-womens-hoops-goes-international-for-nlis/
Women’s Swimming: https://kuathletics.com/swimming-and-diving-inks-nine-recruits/
KANSAS STATE
Volleyball: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/13/volleyball-fritz-adds-four-during-fall-signing-period.aspx?path=wvball
Men’s Basketball: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-basketball-four-prep-standouts-highlight-k-states-2020-signing-class.aspx?path=mbball
Women’s Basketball: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-mittie-k-state-sign-pair-in-november-signing-period.aspx?path=wbball
Women’s Soccer: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/14/soccer-dibbini-signs-ten-to-nlis.aspx?path=wsoc
Men’s Golf: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/13/k-state-mens-golf-sign-a-pair-to-nlis.aspx?path=mgolf