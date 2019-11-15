NCAA

(KMAland) -- National Letters of Intent went in all across America on Wednesday in multiple sports.

Here's a look at the regional conference schools and their respective releases for their signing classes.

IOWA WESTERN 

Seven sophomores and one freshman signed National Letters of Intent from Iowa Western, according to Sports Information Director Jake Ryan. Here’s the complete list:

Reiver Golf

Sophomore, Grand Island, NE - Cade McCallum| Creighton University

Sophomore, Grand Forks, ND - Adam Van Raden | Austin Peay University

Reiver Volleyball

Sophomore Middle Hitter, Crystal Lake, IL – Genesis Sheridan | Colorado State University

Redshirt Sophomore Outside Hitter, Waco, TX – Kortlyn Henderson | University of Houston

Reiver Women’s Basketball

Freshman Forward, Woodbury, MN – Solape Amusan | University of Illinois

Reiver Baseball

Sophomore RHP, Kansas City, MO - Braedyn McLaughlin | Wichita State University

Sophomore LHP, Clinton, IA – Jared Simpson | University of Missouri

Sophomore Shortstop, Rapid City, SD – Cooper Bowman | University of Louisville

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 

Men’s Basketball: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-bearcat-mens-hoops-inks-three-on-signing-day.aspx

Women’s Basketball: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-inks-trio-on-signing-day.aspx

Softball: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/14/bearcat-softball-adds-four-in-signing-period.aspx

Women’s Soccer: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/soccer-adds-eight-during-fall-recruiting-period.aspx

Women’s Golf: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-golf-adds-signee-from-iowa.aspx

Women’s Tennis: https://bearcatsports.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-tennis-adds-signee-from-texas.aspx

IOWA STATE 

Men’s Basketball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-basketball-cyclones-sign-top-15-class.aspx

Women’s Basketball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-inks-no-7-recruiting-class.aspx

Men’s Golf: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-golf-iowa-state-signs-four-in-class-of-2020.aspx

Softball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/iowa-state-softball-inks-seven-on-signing-day.aspx

Women’s Golf: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-golf-iowa-state-brings-in-two-for-class-of-2020.aspx

IOWA  

Women’s Basketball: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-basketball-hawkeyes-2020-21-recruiting-class-ranked-no-15-nationally.aspx

Baseball: https://cyclones.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-inks-no-7-recruiting-class.aspx

Softball: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2019/11/12/softball-inks-9-standouts-for-2020.aspx

Men’s Golf: https://hawkeyesports.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-golf-signs-macfie.aspx

NEBRASKA 

Baseball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/14/baseball-signing-day.aspx?path=baseball

Softball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/softball-add-eight-on-signing-day.aspx?path=softball

Women’s Basketball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/12/womens-basketball-huskers-to-welcome-three-freshmen-in-2020.aspx?path=wbball

Women’s Golf: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-golf-three-sign-in-johnsons-first-husker-class.aspx?path=wgolf

Women’s Gymnastics: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/14/brink-welcomes-three-womens-gymnastics-signees.aspx?path=wgym

Women’s Soccer: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/soccer-signing-day.aspx?path=wsoc

Volleyball: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/volleyball-huskers-announce-three-signees.aspx?path=wvball

Wrestling: https://huskers.com/news/2019/11/13/wrestling-six-wrestlers-join-huskers.aspx?path=wrestling

CREIGHTON 

Volleyball: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/13/volleyball-inks-five-recruits.aspx

Men’s Basketball: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-signs-ryan-kalkbrenner.aspx

Women’s Basketball: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/12/womens-basketball-signs-five-for-2020-21.aspx

Men’s Golf: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-golf-signs-cade-mccallum-jackson-thompson.aspx

Women’s Golf: https://gocreighton.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-golf-signs-berrian-and-rickel.aspx

OMAHA 

Men’s Basketball: https://omavs.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-westside-product-booth-inks-nli-for-2020-21.aspx

Women’s Basketball: https://omavs.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-basketball-lange-signs-two-for-2020-21-season.aspx

NORTHERN IOWA 

Volleyball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-volleyball-volleyball-sign-three-on-national-signing-day.aspx?path=wvball

Men’s Basketball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/mens-basketball-add-three-on-national-signing-day.aspx?path=mbball

Women’s Basketball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/panther-womens-basketball-signs-six.aspx?path=wbball

Softball: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/13/uni-softball-signs-five.aspx?path=softball

Women’s Soccer: https://unipanthers.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-soccer-adds-six-on-national-signing-day.aspx?path=wsoc

DRAKE 

Men’s Basketball: https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-basketball-signs-kwiecinski.aspx

Women’s Basketball: https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-signs-pair-of-high-school-standouts-for-2020-21.aspx

Women’s Soccer: https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2019/11/14/womens-soccer-welcomes-six-signees.aspx

MISSOURI 

Volleyball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-volleyball-inks-emily-brown-on-2019-national-signing-day.aspx

Men’s Basketball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-mens-basketball-signs-7-foot-3-center-jordan-wilmore.aspx

Women’s Basketball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-womens-basketball-signs-two-elite-2020-prospects.aspx

Softball: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-softball-inks-28th-ranked-recruiting-class.aspx

Men’s Golf: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-mens-golf-signs-meek-tuusa-to-2020-recruiting-class.aspx

Women’s Golf: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/11/emily-staples-joins-womens-golf-team.aspx

Women’s Gymnastics: https://mutigers.com/news/2019/11/13/mizzou-gymnastics-signs-three-to-national-letters-of-intent.aspx

KANSAS 

Men’s Basketball: https://kuathletics.com/mbb-signing-muscadin/ & https://kuathletics.com/keeping-it-in-the-family-bryce-thompson-signs-with-kansas/ & https://kuathletics.com/local-product-tyon-grant-foster-signs-to-play-at-kansas/

Women’s Basketball: https://kuathletics.com/🏀-ku-womens-hoops-goes-international-for-nlis/

Women’s Swimming: https://kuathletics.com/swimming-and-diving-inks-nine-recruits/

KANSAS STATE 

Volleyball: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/13/volleyball-fritz-adds-four-during-fall-signing-period.aspx?path=wvball

Men’s Basketball: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/14/mens-basketball-four-prep-standouts-highlight-k-states-2020-signing-class.aspx?path=mbball

Women’s Basketball: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/13/womens-basketball-mittie-k-state-sign-pair-in-november-signing-period.aspx?path=wbball

Women’s Soccer: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/14/soccer-dibbini-signs-ten-to-nlis.aspx?path=wsoc

Men’s Golf: https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2019/11/13/k-state-mens-golf-sign-a-pair-to-nlis.aspx?path=mgolf