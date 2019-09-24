(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- East Atchison is now the second ranked team in the state of Missouri, and will head to No. 9 Rock Port Friday night in a clash of Atchison County rivals.
The Wolves (4-0) took care of business at DeKalb last week in a 50-22 win. Senior running back Briacin Bywater led the charge with 177 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and two total scores. Senior quarterback Jake McEnaney threw for 182 yards with three touchdowns and two picks. He also carried the ball 14 times for 20 yards and two scores on the ground.
"DeKalb kind of presented a couple of unique challenges," East Atchison head coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports Monday. "They are real tough football team physically. That was something we had to take care of early. We were spinning our wheels early offensively. The defense showed up and forced some turnovers that helped us gain a little bit of momentum. It's always good to come out of those games with a win."
East Atchison now has dominant wins this season over DeKalb, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt, North-West Nodaway, and Southwest Livingston. Their hot play has earned them the number two ranking in the latest Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
"Especially in September, you can't really make too much of those," Coach Behrens said. "If we don't show up on any given Friday night, we are not arrogant enough to think we can't get beat. Those rankings are nice for the fans and everyone around it who gets into those, but we do not talk much about it."
Coach Behrens and his Wolves squad will travel eight miles to the west Friday night to face a Blue Jays team that has won three straight contests, most recently a 52-6 victory over North-West Nodaway last week.
"They have a new coaching staff," Behrens said. "Coach (Dalton) Jones took over for Coach Hastert and has gone back to their basics. They are a tight running team with a talented running back in Joey Herron. He leads the state in rushing and they present a lot of challenges. They are fast up front, and really fly around defensively. We will have to be on our toes and read our keys on defense to know where we need to go."
KMA Reporter Casey Martin will provide live reports from Rock Port Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Behrens full interview can be found below.