(Tarkio) -- The state No. 4 East Atchison football team opens up the 2019 season on Friday when they travel to No. 6 Southwest Livingston.
Coach Aaron Behrens’ team lost several important seniors, but they also return some of their top producing players. That includes their senior quarterback Jake McEnaney, who enters his fourth year of starting for the Wolves.
“We kind of go how Jake goes,” Behrens told KMA Sports. “We’ve grown pretty close over the years, and it’s to the point where I trust him. He has freedom of what he sees and can go with what he wants in the offense. I trust his opinion and what he sees, which gives us a lot of freedom to do a lot of things.”
McEnaney is not alone, though. All-state running back and senior Briacin Bywater is back and near-All-State choice and junior Ian Hedlund also returns. Six other seniors help make for a very experienced roster.
“We’re really excited about this group,” Behrens said. “These guys have played a lot of football together.”
East Atchison went 7-4 a year ago with one of their losses coming in the opening week to Southwest Livingston by a 52-42 score. The Wildcats went 9-2 in 2018, and they return their top player in senior Mack Anderson.
“(He) is probably one of the best athletes in the state,” Behrens said. “He went for about 450 all-purpose yards against us last year and did a little bit of everything offensively and defensively. We’re kind of excited to go out there and hopefully get one back that we let slip last year.”
Slowing down or at least containing Anderson will likely be one of the big keys for Coach Behrens’ team on Friday.
“The biggest thing is the back end defensively,” Behrens added. “Just making sure our eyes are where they need to be, and just tackling. We missed so many tackles last year against them, and if you do that against a good team and good player like Anderson, he’s going to make us pay.”
Casey Martin will be at the East Atchison/Southwest Livingston game on Friday evening, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Behrens linked below.