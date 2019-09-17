(Sidney) — The Sidney volleyball team took down East Mills in four sets Tuesday night, a game that featured two teams ranked in the KMAland Top 10 Power Rankings.
The No. 5 Cowgirls (13-1) picked up their seventh straight win of the season behind a 25-17, 27-29, 25-23, 25-16 performance. Sidney has now won 43 straight matches at home dating back to October of 2014. The win also marks 45 consecutive victories over conference opponents.
“We knew coming in that (East Mills) would be a solid team this year,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “They have a lot of height, where we might lack a little bit in some spots. For the most part, they had everybody back and had some young kids step in and do a nice job for them. In the end, it came down to passing for us.”
A trio of seniors led the charge for the Cowgirls as Kelsey Hobbie put together a fantastic night with 25 kills, a match high, while Presley Brumbaugh had 13 kills and Maddy Duncan added nine. Senior Olivia Larsen dished out 46 assists.
“Kelsey played really well,” McClintock said. “It was fun to watch her go back and forth with Alex (Knop). They are both hitting high efficiencies. Kelsey had a great night. She had a few mistakes in some of the sets, but she is hitting at a high percentage so you expect that.”
A big moment occurred midway through the second set for East Mills outside hitter Alex Knop. The senior picked up her ninth kill of the night, which gave her 1,000 kills for her outstanding career. The KMAland Female Athlete of the Week was honored during the contest and received plenty of high fives and hugs from both the East Mills and Sidney teams.
“Some of our girls talked in practice about how she could get that tonight,” McClintock said. “That’s important to let the kids celebrate. That was a huge milestone and congrats to her. She’s a great athlete, a great volleyball player, and really kept us on our toes tonight. I’m sure she had a ton of kills.”
Knop ended the night with a team high 18 kills. Her teammate Rachel Drake added 12 kills and four blocks. Also for East Mills, Dezirae Drake had 47 assists. The Wolverines ended their five game winning streak and are now 5-2 on the season. They are back in action next Tuesday at Fremont-Mills.
Sidney is scheduled to face both Earlham and East Union this Thursday night at Lenox. Coach McClintock says the team will work on a few things as the season progresses.
“We have to get some of our other kids more involved, and then defensively we really need to work on some things,” McClintock said. “Moving our feet on defense, I thought there were moments tonight where we were caught standing and not ready to move. We need to work on going around hitters and doing some different things.”
Full video interviews with Coach McClintock, Maddy Duncan, and Presley Brumbaugh can be found below.