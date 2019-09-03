(Grant City) -- For the second straight season, Worth County and Bedford will square off in a Missouri vs. Iowa football matchup.
The Missouri 8-Man No. 3 ranked Tigers easily won last year's game 70-12, the first year of the series. The reigning state runner-up is off to a 1-0 start this season after posting a solid 80-33 win over South Holt/Nodaway-Holt last week. Worth County Head Coach Chris Healy says his team got off to a slow start, but eventually found its groove and pulled away.
"Overall, we were pretty pleased to come away with a win," Healy told KMA Sports Tuesday morning. "SHNH is always a pretty tough team to start out with. I was pleased with how we settled in defensively. After they scored on the first couple of drives, we settled in and played better defense. Offensively, we had a balanced attack and was able to move the ball effectively."
In the win, sophomore starting quarterback Aydan Gladstone went 5-of-8 for 159 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards. Sophomore running back Alex Rinehart had 84 rushing yards, 62 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, junior Andrew Alarcon racked up 165 rushing yards on only nine carries with three scores, while senior Jaxon Anderson hauled in two catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Coach Healy's team now has all of its focus on Bedford, a team that has gotten off to an 0-2 start with losses to Lenox in week zero and CAM this past Friday night. Through two games, senior quarterback Cooper Nally has thrown for 239 yards with three touchdowns and three picks, junior Eli Morris has led the backfield with 121 yards and one score, and senior receiver Brennan Sefrit has seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
"It's a fun series," Healy said. "This year they are coming down to our place. They haven't come out on the winning side yet this season, but they've done a lot of good things in those two games. They just haven't quite put all the pieces together throughout those games. They have a lot of weapons. Defensively, they come at you hard."
Healy says it's been nice to mix in a game with an opponent out of state.
"With the way the alignment is set up in Missouri, there are two big conferences here in northwest Missouri," Healy said. "The other conference is pretty full every week. We were either going to travel a lot or look out of state. It was nice that it worked out that we could play Bedford, which is about a 30 minute trip both ways. It's a fun series to get started and hopefully we can keep it going."
KMA Reporter Jaden Driskell will provide live reports from Grant City Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.