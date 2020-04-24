(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley activities director Michael Dale has announced the hirings of two head coaches.
Abbey Queck has been hired as the new head softball coach while former Clarke head football coach Duane Matthess takes over the same position at the school.
Queck has four years of softball coaching experience between working for elite club team, Iowa Premier, and as an assistant at Lenox. Queck, a native of Orient and graduate of Earlham, played Division I softball at South Dakota State.
Matthess brings over 17 years of coaching experience, including the past three seasons with Clarke. He’s also previously worked as the defensive coordinator at Center Point-Urbana. A Tipton native, Matthess played at Iowa Central Community College and in the Indoor Football League with teams in the Quad Cities, Fargo and Madison.