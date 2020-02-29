(Knoxville, IA) — Nodaway Valley’s postseason run came to an end one game short of the state tournament Saturday night. The Wolverines fell 58-35 to Montezuma in a Class 1A Substate Final at Knoxville High School.
“If I’m honest, I don’t feel like we played well and didn’t necessarily follow the game plan to a T,” Wolverines co-coach James Larson told KMA Sports. “We lost (Cole Watts) and I told our team that he’s a great player and is just as good as (Trey Shearer) sometimes. We just didn’t follow the game plan great. I give it to our guys that we played hard the entire time.”
The Wolverines (17-8) fell behind 9-0 to start the game as Montezuma’s Cole Watts hit three consecutive three-pointers in the first couple of minutes. The Braves kept getting big shots from the outside from Watts in the first two quarters as he had 18 of the team’s 24 points at halftime, including six three-pointers made. The Wolverines trailed 24-15 at the break.
Montezuma opened the game up to a 20-plus point lead in the second half as junior guard Trey Shearer scored 15 points and Watts ended the night with 26. In the end, the Braves were just too much for Nodaway Valley to try and make a comeback.
Senior Clay Hohertz paced the Wolverines with 16 points, senior Joshua Baudler scored nine, and senior Tyler Vandewater added six in the loss. Hohertz, Baudler, Vandewater, and Brayden Holder are the four seniors on the team that will be leaving.
“We’re going to miss them,” Coach Larson said. “Josh, Clay, and Tyler on the court — and Brayden in practice helping us out — those are four guys that will be really hard to replace. I know we have some underclassmen that are ready to step up, but we’re going to miss all of those guys.”
It was a heck of a run for Nodaway Valley in the tournament trail as they earned big wins throughout the Class 1A District 10 bracket over Wayne (56-35), Lamoni (51-32), and Central Decatur (57-39).
A video interview with Coach Larson can be found below.