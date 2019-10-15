(Corydon) -- Nodaway Valley's girls returned to Pride of Iowa supremacy with their first conference title in 10 years, while the Nodaway Valley boys claimed the team title for the eight consecutive year and 16th time in 17 tries at Tuesday's Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country Meet in Corydon.
"It's been 10 years, so we've been kind of waiting for this day," Coach Darrell Burmeister said of the girls' championship performance.
On the girls side, Nodaway Valley placed all five of its' scored runners in the top nine. Sophia Broers captured the conference title for the Wolverines. Teammate Reagan Weinheimer finished close behind Broers in third place.
"Every time I feel like I can go faster, I try to push it so I always feel like I'm trying to do my best," Broers said, "I felt like I really attacked the last loop the best."
In total, Nodaway Valley scored 24 points, placed five runners in the top nine and medaled all seven of their runners. Aside from Broers' championship performance, the Wolverines also received medalist performances from Reagan Weinheimer (3rd), Lily Day (5th), Mallory Kuhns (6th), Erin Ford (11th) and Abby Engels (15th)
"I thought we did really as a well team," Weinheimer said, "Individually, we did awesome. Sophia did awesome and I just tried to finish the best I could."
East Union's Gabrielle Valencia finished second. Mount Ayr took home runner-up honors the team standings with 81 total points and was paced by MaKayla Jones who finished fourth. Natalie Schafer (16th) and Karlie Larsen (18th) also medaled for the Raiderettes.
Other medalists (Top 20) included Lenox's McKinna Hogan (7th), Central Decatur's Kaydee Swartz (8th), Harrisen Bevan (12th) and Lauren Saxton (14th). Bedford's Hayleigh Vinzant (10th), Southwest Valley's Halle Pearson (19th) and Martensdale-St. Marys' trio of Jensen Archibald (13th), Skylyr Stewart (17th) and Maggie Girardi (20th)
A complete video interview with Nodaway Valley's duo of Broers and Weinheimer can below.
In boys action, Nodaway Valley continued their conference dominance with their eighth consecutive conference title, 16th in the past 17 years and 20th in school history.
"We work pretty hard," Coach Burmeister said, "Some of our kids don't take a day off. They deserve what they get. They're good kids and work extremely hard."
One of those kids, whose hard work has paid off is Joshua Baudler. Baudler dominated Tuesday's meet to capture his first conference championship of his career.
"It feels great, I knew it wasn't going to be easy coming in, but it feels amazing." Baudler said, "I knew there was a lot of hills on this course, so I knew I'd strive on it."
To claim the championship, Baudler---the No. 1 ranked runner in Class 1A, had to hold off 1A ranked No. 8 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren), who finished second.
"I did a really good job of keeping up with him for the first couple miles," Jimenez said, "I gave it a solid go."
Nodaway Valley scored 27 points in their team championship and complemented Baudler's title with five other individual medal-winners; Toby Bower (4th), Tyler Breheny (6th), Ben Breheny (7th), Doug Berg (9th) and Mason Menefee (20th).
Central Decatur finished second as a team with 74 points. William Gillis (3rd), Tyson McDole (8th) and Tate Swartz (11th) all medaled for the Cardinals.
Other medalists from Tuesday included Mount Ayr's Isaac Timmerman (5th), Levi Henry (13th), Briar Knapp (14th), Wayne's R.C Hicks (10th) and Joseph Palmer (18th), East Union's Damon Hayes (12th) and Cole Nelson (16th), Southeast Warren's Ronan Jimenez (15th) and Bedford's Owen Lucas (17th) and Josh Niehart (19th).
Complete video interviews with Jimenez, Baudler and Coach Burmeister as well as a link to Tuesday's results can be found below.