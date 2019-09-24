Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.