(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley football is locked in a win-loss cycle through five weeks of action. Of course, that’s a much more welcome cycle than in years past.
Coach Flynn Heald’s team followed a 54-0 loss to ACGC in Week 3 with a 62-0 rout of West Central Valley in Week 4. They also won in Weeks 0 and 2 and suffered a loss in Week 1. This week, they hope to end the cycle when they open Class A District 9 against Southwest Valley.
“The first five games taught us a lot about our football team,” Coach Heald told KMA Sports. “I think coming in, a lot of kids had a chip on their shoulder. There was a relentless pursuit to get that first win, and then once that first win came the expectation had been set.”
Heald says while the expectation was set, it still wasn’t completely understood what it took to be successful. So, there have been some growing pains with the losses to Mount Ayr and to ACGC – two teams without a loss to this point in the season.
“We’ve lost two games, and I think each game has been a great teacher and a great lesson for our kids,” Heald said. “You’ve got to be humble, you’ve got to show up every day to practice and work your tail off. I’m confident the kids are starting to understand it.”
While their first two wins were certainly centered on offense, scoring 32 and 40 points, it looks like they were able to put it all together in Stuart on Friday with the 62-0 win over WCV.
“We can’t schematically ever be 100 percent right,” Heald said. “We can study film and do the best we can, but the kids’ relentless pursuit to the football – it’s all them. The kids are starting to understand – the attitude you bring and the passion you play with, those two things are going to set you up for success.”
On the offensive side, sophomore quarterback Nathan Russell has had a breakout campaign, throwing for 704 yards and nine touchdowns. His top receivers have been Hunter Ernst and Caelen DeVault, who have 12 receptions each. Austin Wilson and Clay Hohertz have also been key with eight grabs each.
“(Russell) is only scratching the surface,” Heald said. “I think he’s well above the curve of how quickly he’s picked up (the system). He’s led by example, but there are still some pre- and post-snap reads he can get better at. I definitely see improvement from him, and I’m lucky he’s a sophomore. We’re going to have two more years where he can really, really learn this system.”
Nodaway Valley will now turn its attention to the district season when they take on Southwest Valley (2-2). The Timberwolves are coming off a tight and tough 9-7 loss to Clarinda in Week 4.
The ‘Wolves are also led by a sophomore quarterback in Brendan Knapp, who has a team-high 395 yards rushing, 130 yards passing and eight total touchdowns.
“They’ve got a really good quarterback,” Heald said. “For us, it’s just going to take a do-your-job mentality. We’re going to have to be relentless and play for each other. If we can continue to do that, we’re going to see success.”
KMA Sports will have Todd Jacobson in Greenfield on Friday evening, providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen for all of our Week 5 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
