(Greenfield) -- While the holidays give plenty to be thankful, the Nodaway Valley girls and their coach: Brian Eisbach, the Wolverines are thankful for the 7-0 start that currently has them in the driver's seat of the Pride of Iowa Conference.
"It's been a good start," Eisbach tells KMA Sports, "You try not to get too high on the highs and too low on the lows but we definitely appreciate going into Christmas break with a 7-0 record."
The Wolverines' quick start has come with non-conference victories over Clarinda, Griswold, and Grandview Christian as well as conference wins over Southwest Valley, Wayne, Bedford, Martensdale-St. Marys.
The secret to the fast start, according to Coach Eisbach is that there is no secret.
"I don't know that there's a secret. Our kids are kind of on the same page. They're having fun," Eisbach said.
The Wolverines most recent performance was arguably their best and most important to date: a thrilling 72-67 overtime victory over Martensdale-St. Mary's. In that game, Nodaway Valley gave up a 13-point lead and found themselves in a five-point deficit with a minute left in regulation but ultimately forced overtime and persevered in overtime for the win.
"It would have been easy for some of them to fold, but everyone was engaged, excited and stayed up and saw it through to the end." Eisbach said.
The December 20th classic was another thriller in the recent Martensdale/Nodaway Valley series and came 370 days after Martensdale-St Marys downed Nodaway Valley in Greenfield with a miraculous buzzer-beater.
"A year removed, it was still fresh in everybody's mind. Needless to say, I had a pretty good night of sleep after Friday."
Alyssa Davis and Maddax DeVault were stellar for Nodaway Valley in that game with 29 and 19 points respectively. The duo is also the Wolverines' top two scorers on the season with DeVault averaging 18.4 points per game and Davis averaging 14.1 points per game.
"They're big fans of each other," Eisbach said of DeVault, Davis and the rest of his team, "On any given night, another kid could step up and have 20 points or we could have several step up and have 10 to 20 points."
The Wolverines will resume action on January 7th with a matchup that could be pivotal in how the Pride of Iowa Conference standings shakeout: a home contest against rival Mount Ayr. The Raiders are 5-1 after the season, have won five straight, are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A and are led by Peru State commit Sam Stewart---who is averaging 25.5 points per game. Coach Eisbach and his team are cognizant of the challenge that awaits them.
"It's going to take an all-out team effort from everyone in our locker room," Eisbach said, "We know what they're capable of, we know what Sam's capable of. She's a heckuva basketball player. She torched us twice last year and we lost both games, so obviously you got to contain her."
January 7th's Mount Ayr/Nodaway Valley contest can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder on the call.