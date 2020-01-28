(Bedford) — The Nodaway Valley girls rolled and the boys held off a late comeback to pick up a conference sweep at Bedford Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 69 Bedford 26
Nodaway Valley scored the first 21 points and never looked back, as they cruised to a 69-26 win.
The Wolverines scored early and often to go up 21-0 with just over four minutes left in the first. Nodaway Valley then suffered its longest scoring drought of the game, as the Wolverines wouldn’t hit another bucket until the three-minute mark of the second quarter. Despite the slow start to the second frame, NV led 32-13 at the break.
“We had a good first quarter, but the second quarter we had a lull defensively and offensively,” said Head Coach Brian Eisbach. “They have some shooters that we didn’t contest enough on. It’s a long week with three games, so we’re trying to keep kids healthy. It was good to get everyone a chance to play and get some running in.”
In the third, it was another fast start for the Wolverines, as they scored the first 1 of the quarter and stretched their lead to 55-21. The fourth quarter featured a running clock and saw Nodaway Valley outscore Bedford 14-5 to take the win.
On the night, the Wolverine press accounted for 17 steals. Maddax DeVault led the scoring with 17 points, while Lexi Shike had 12 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Alyssa Davis added 12 points — all in the first half — and five rebounds.
You can find a full video interview with Eisbach below.
Bedford was paced by nine points from Kennedy Weed.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 62 Bedford 54
The Nodaway Valley boys held off a late push from Bedford to pick up a 62-54 win and complete the season sweep of the Bulldogs.
After neither team could find their offensive rhythm early, the Wolverines settled in to score 11 of the first 15 and lead 15-8 after one. NV would stretch the lead to as many as 12 in the second quarter with just over three and a half minutes to go, but Bedford answered with a quick 9-0 run to cut it back to a three-point game. The Wolverines led at the half 33-28.
The third quarter started much like the first, with neither team able to find much on offense, but a late push put the Wolverines in front 47-33 after three. The lead would get as high a 16 early in the fourth, but Bedford punched back with an 8-2 spurt highlighted by a Brennan Sefrit four-point play. The Bulldogs got it as close as five down the stretch, but the Wolverines made just enough at the free throw line to pull away for the 62-54 win.
“I thought we played extremely hard,” said Co-Coach Darrell Burmeister. “They made a couple runs at us. I thought we tightened up the defense at the end, didn’t foul as much and got some key rebounds.”
All five starters finished in double figures for Nodaway Valley, led by 14 points, six rebounds and six assists from Joshua Baudler. Tyler Vandewater added 14 points and six boards, while Mason Menefee, Toby Bower and Clay Hohertz all had 10. Hohertz added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
You can view a full video with Burmeister below.
Bedford was led by 21 points from Sefrit. Cooper Nally finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, despite sitting a large portion of the third quarter with foul trouble. Jordan Perkins also finished with 12 points and six rebounds.