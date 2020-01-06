(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley boys enter 2020 with a 4-2 record and will hope to stay afloat in the race for the Pride of Iowa Conference title when they host rival Mount Ayr on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday night.
The Wolverines opened and closed 2019 with losses to Clarinda and Martensdale-St Marys but did manage victories over Grand View Christian, Southwest Valley, Wayne, and Bedford in between those defeats.
"It was OK," Nodaway Valley Co-Coach James Larson said of his teams' 2019, "We're obviously not happy having two losses. Clarinda just simply out-rebounded us and Martensdale we didn't come out right away and they took an early lead."
While the two defeats might leave a sour taste in Larson's mouth. The Wolverines do bode a pair of impressive wins over conference foe Bedford and three-time defending 1A champion Grand View Christian.
"We're happy with some of the wins we have,' Larson said.
The offense has been a bright spot for the Wolverines, averaging 65 points per game. Clay Hohertz leads the way with 17 points per game, Toby Bower has added 16 points per contest, Tyler Vandewater is contributing 10 points while Josh Baudler and Mason Menefee are contributing nine and eight points per game respectively.
"We put five guys out there that can shoot the ball," Larson said, "The guys do a great job of playing within the system and finding the open person. You look at most good teams, they've had three, four or possibly five players on the floor that can do something. With our guys, you have to respect everybody and it makes it difficult to guard."
While the offense is clicking on all cylinders, Coach Larson feels his team's success will boil down to a Nodaway Valley staple: defense.
"We've been focusing a lot on our defense and our pressing," Larson said "Kind of trying to get back to the old ways of how Nodaway Valley basketball is supposed to be played.
The Wolverines hope their focus on defense will propel them back into the chase for the Pride of Iowa Conference title race. Martensdale-St. Mary's, Mount Ayr, and Central Decatur are currently undefeated in POI play while Nodaway Valley and Bedford each have one loss.
Coach Larson knows his team's upcoming battle with Mount Ayr is pivotal for his teams' conference title hopes and could be a de facto elimination game if they were to lose.
"We know if we lose another one we're done with conference." Larson said. "This would be a great win even if it doesn't help us with the conference championship."
While it would be a great win, it won't be an easy one by any means. Mount Ayr comes into Tuesday night with a 7-0 record and have won each of their seven games by double-figures.
"I've heard they're better than they were last year and they were pretty darn good last year," Larson said, "They're always tall and athletic. They'll be a tough matchup."
Tuesday's showdown between Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder on the call. Girls action will begin at 6 p.m. with boys to follow.
The complete interview with Coach Larson can be heard below.