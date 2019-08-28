(Greenfield) -- One of the most shocking results in the state during Week 0 came courtesy of Flynn Heald’s Nodaway Valley football team.
The Wolverines, on their third head coach in three years, shocked Central Decatur in Week 0, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than a second remaining for a 32-24 win.
While many in the area and across the state were surprised with the outcome, that wasn’t the case inside Coach Heald’s program.
“I knew what kind of players we had, and I knew the offense we were running,” Heald said. “I’m sure some were surprised, but nobody in our locker room was surprised by this. It was operation 1-0. We went in there with a good game plan, and we got it done.”
Heald praised his team’s attention to detail, learning a complex offense with different cadences, motions and formations in a short amount of time.
“We had a lot of sense of urgency and a doing-your-job mentality,” Heald said. “That’s where that success lies.”
At the same time, the aspect that is possibly most exciting to Coach Heald is that the Wolverines didn’t play nearly their best game.
“I told (the team) we left about 21 more points out there on the field,” he said, “and that’s something we need to capitalize on. (The win is) big for our team, but our aspirations are to go 1-0 every week."
Sophomore quarterback Nathan Russell threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns, including 178 and two to Hunter Ernst. The biggest reception of the game, though, went to Clay Hohertz, who pulled down a fade in the end zone to win the game.
Now, they will turn their attention to another proud program and another Pride of Iowa Conference rival in Mount Ayr. The Raiders were 7-3 and a playoff team last season. One of their wins was a 36-0 shutout of the Wolverines – then coached by Taylor Ashman, who left for a job in Waukee this summer after just one season and zero wins.
“They do quite a few things well,” Coach Heald said of Mount Ayr. “They’ve got some good athletes, and they’ve got some guys that buy into the culture and play resiliently. They will fight to that last whistle, they’ll scratch, they’ll claw and they’ll do what it takes to win.”
The Raiders bring back star quarterback Payton Weehler, who passed for 1,075 yards and rushed for 664 yards while combining for 17 total touchdowns. They also bring back a number of their top rushing and receiving threats.
“Just having our guys ready to compete every single week is what we try to instill in them in practice,” Heald said. “I’d say, for our guys, if we can hold them to just what they do and be more resilient than them, I think they will have some trouble with us.”
Friday’s night game will kick off in Mount Ayr at 7:00. Bret Ruggles will have live reports during our Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full-scale coverage of Week 1 begins on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Heald below.