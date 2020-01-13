(Shenandoah) -- Nodaway Valley made the 90-mile trek to Shenandoah Monday night and left with a pair of six-point victories that were heard on KMA-FM 99.1
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD'S
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley 69 Shenandoah 63
Nodaway Valley held off Shenandoah's bid for the upset and tallied their ninth victory of the season with the 69-63 victory.
"Long day," Coach Brian Eisbach said, "anytime you could get a win against a team like this an hour-and-half away from home it's a good win."
Nodaway Valley led 17-11 after one quarter and took a 33-28 lead into halftime. The Wolverines never trailed in the second half but Shenandoah lurked around and trailed 52-43 going into the fourth quarter. The Wolverines began the final frame on a 4-0 run to take 56-43 lead.
However, Shenandoah responded with a 12-3 run to trim the deficit to 59-55 with just under five minutes remaining. The two teams traded buckets in the final minutes with Nodaway Valley holding a 65-63 with a minute remaining.
Shenandoah had an opportunity to take the lead in the final minute but could not convert and Nodaway Valley was able to ice the victory with free throws down the stretch.
Reagan Weinheimer guided the Wolverines Monday night with 18 points.
"Just keeping them on their toes," Weinheimer said, "driving, kicking and then making them at the free throw at line."
Weinheimer finished the night a perfect 9/9 shooting from the line Monday night and was one of four Wolverines that finished in double digits. Alyssa Davis scored 13, Lexi Shike added 11 and Corinne Bond had 10.
"It is a team game and I think our kids do a good job playing as a team. They did a good job of keeping the energy up until the end and picking each other up," Eisbach said.
With the victory, Nodaway Valley moves to 8-1 on the season. They will be off until Friday when they host East Union to begin a stretch of eight games in a 15 days.
Shenandoah was led in the defeat by 20 points from Ava Wolf and Nichole Gilbert contributed 11 for the Fillies who fall to 2-9 on the season and will next be in action tomorrow when they travel to Red Oak.
Complete interviews with Weinheimer and Coach Eisbach can be viewed below.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley 54 Shenandoah 48
Nodaway Valley overcame an early 11-point deficit to complete the road sweep and the boys' sixth win of the season.
"I thought we could have been better," Co-Coach James Larson said, "Give Shenandoah credit, they beat us off the dribble many times and got to the hoop."
Shenandoah led 12-4 after one quarter and led 17-6 midway through the second quarter. Nodaway Valley responded with a 15-4 run to end the half and tie the game at 21 going into the break.
A Clay Hohertz three gave Nodaway Valley a 28-25 lead in the third quarter and they never looked from there despite valiant efforts from Shenandoah.
The Wolverines led 34-31 after three and kept the lead around five for most the fourth quarter before Shenandoah trimmed the deficit down to two with under a minute remaining. Shenandoah had a possession to tie or take the lead but Nodaway Valley's defense was able to force a turnover, score and run out the clock to preserve the victory.
Toby Bower was key in the Wolverines' victory. Bower finished the evening with 21 points, 15 of which came on three-pointers, including a buzzer-beating three at the end of the third that regained the lead for Nodaway Valley.
"That wasn't what was drawn or what we were supposed to get." Bower said of his buzzer-beater, "We were supposed to get a high-post down low, but I just flashed to the corner and it was open."
Hohertz posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Baudler finished with eight points and seven rebounds while Tyler Vandewater added seven points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines--who are now 6-3 on the season and will turn their attention to a Friday night battle with East Union.
Shenandoah was led by 20 points from Braden Knight, Kyle Cerven had 11 points and Blake Herold recorded eight points and seven rebounds. The Mustangs drop to 2-9 on the season and will face Red Oak tomorrow.
Complete interviews with Bower and Coach Larson can be viewed below.