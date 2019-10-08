(Fontanelle) -- Nodaway Valley overcame a first set defeat and rattled off three consecutive wins to defeat Lenox (21-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17) and move into sole possession of second place in the Pride of Iowa West division Tuesday night on KMA-FM.
"A big thing with volleyball is coming out with energy," Nodaway Valley Coach Alison Kiburz told KMA Sports, "This is a very persistent group. We wanted to win for our seniors and that was a big thing."
Nodaway Valley's senior night triumph was pioneered by a trio of underclassmen; junior Corrine Bond (18 kills), Maddax DaVault (17 kills) and Lexi Shike (20 assists).
"We've been working pretty hard this season, so to win on senior night feels good," Bond said.
Lenox finished the first set with a 5-1 spurt to take the set 25-21. Nodaway Valley calmly responded with a dominant second set, scoring the first six points and 15 of the last 18 for the 25-9 victory. Tying the contest at one set apiece.
"We've been working all season to try to keep our mental toughness," Shike said, "We need to step it up, come back and focus. I think we just did a really good job of that."
DeVault was an important piece of Nodaway Valley's dominance, tallying five kills, including a spurt of three consecutive.
"I've been working on staying on top of the ball and I really focused on that tonight and tried to keep them in," DeVault told KMA Sports.
Nodaway Valley's next two set victories did not come quite as easy. In the third set, the Wolverines raced to a 21-11 lead then had to hold off a Lenox comeback to claim the 25-17 victory.
The Wolverines scored five of the first six points in the fourth set, but Lenox rebounded and eventually took a 14-13 lead. Nodaway Valley responded with an 11-4 run to close the set and ultimately the match.
Bond and DeVault's ability to attack offensively was in large part to their setter, Shike, who reached 1,000 career assists with her second of the night.
"I knew coming into tonight that I was only two away. It felt really good for it to happen," Shike said.
"She's been my setter since middle school, so we just know each other too well." Bond said of her setter, Shike.
The Wolverines offensive performance was complemented defensively by Natalie Yonker's team-high 37 digs and three blocks from Bond. Nodaway Valley is now 15-5 on the season and 4-1 in conference play.
Lenox's effort was paced offensively by Camryn Douglas, who tallied a team-best 10 kills. Luna Plese contributed 18 assists. TJ Stoaks guided the defense with 25 digs and four blocks and Cassidy Nelson added 24 digs for the Tigers, who fall to 14-8 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
Both teams will now turn their attention to next week's conference tournament. Nodaway Valley, who is the two seed in the west division, will host Martensdale-St. Mary's in first round action Monday. Lenox drew the west division's three seed and will travel to Southeast Warren.
"Big thing we've been working on is mental toughness." Kiburz said, "Volleyball is a game of rhythm, chemistry and flow. We're not looking too far ahead yet, just looking to win each game as they come through."
