(Truro) -- Nodaway Valley relied on a their traditional formula of stingy defense and efficient three-point shooting to avenge an early loss to Central Decatur and advance to a substate final with a 57-39 win in a Class 1A District 10 final Thursday night at Interstate 35 High School in Truro on the KMAX-Stream.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"I loved our defense, I thought our defense was key tonight," Co-Coach James Larson said. "Shots were falling tonight, which makes the game easier for us tonight. I thought we played a great team-basketball game, everybody played their part."
Nodaway Valley's victory came 34 days after Central Decatur beat them in their own gym.
"We just came out, had our game-plan and used it from the previous game and got it done," senior Tyler Vandewater told KMA Sports.
"It feels great to beat somebody that beat us," Larson said. "They're a tough team. Some of their guys hit some shots, but we stuck with our game plan and it was effective."
The Wolverines raced to a 9-2 run lead to begin the game and led 18-7 after one quarter. Central Decatur whittled the deficit down to 25-22 in the final minutes of the half, but Nodaway Valley closed the half on an 8-0 run capped by a triple from Toby Bower with five seconds left in the half to give the Wolverines a 33-22 lead going into the break.
In the second half, Nodaway Valley never let get Central Decatur get closer than 10 en route to the victory and a substate berth.
Vandewater, Toby Bower, Mason Menefee reached double figures Thursday evening. Bower led the way with 15 points, Menefee posted 14 points and 10 rebounds while Vandewater had 10 points.
"It's good to keep the senior's season alive and move on," Menefee said.
While the offense was efficient, Nodaway Valley's defense kept Central Decatur at bay, holding the Cardinals to 15/44 shooting and just 6/26 from three.
"Our main emphasis was taking away (Cole) Pedersen and I guess we kinda did that," Vandewater said. "They didn't hit shots, so that helped."
Cole Pedersen paced the Cardinals Thursday with 12 points on just six shots. Trey Hullinger added 11 for Central Decatur. The Cardinals' season comes to a close at 16-7.
Nodaway Valley improves to 17-7 on the year and is now one win away from their first state tournament appearance since 2015. The Wolverines will face Montezuma in a substate final at Knoxville Saturday evening. The Braves are led by Truman State commit Trey Shearer, who is averaging 26 points per game.
"I've been scouting them since Wednesday," Larson said. "They've got one of the best offensive players in the state in (Trey) Shearer and then they have a whole bunch of guys that can shoot the three. They like to run. It's going to be a tough game. We're going to need everyone to step up and do their part."
Brent Barnett will be in Knoxville Saturday evening with the call of Montezuma/Nodaway Valley on the KMAX-Stream.
Complete interviews with Vandewater, Menefee and Coach Larson can be viewed below.