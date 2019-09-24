(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley volleyball team had an outstanding weekend, earning championship honors at the Melcher-Dallas Tournament.
The Wolverines (12-5) went a perfect 3-0 against Pleasantville, Mormon Trail, and Melcher-Dallas, never losing a set along the way for a perfect sweep. Head Coach Allison Kiburz tells KMA Sports her team put together a strong effort in the weekend tournament.
"Usually, Saturday tournaments can be hard starting out in the morning," Kiburz said on Tuesday's Sports Feature. "The girls came ready to play against Pleasantville in our first game and played very tough. In each of the games we played this weekend, we started a little slow in the first sets, but in the last ones we really pulled through."
Coach Kiburz says several players performed well in the three matches.
"Corinne Bond and Maddax DeVault had very good weekends on the offensive side," Kiburz said. "Naomi Daugherty also had some very good hits on offense too. Lexi Shike was setting and ran our offense. We had a different rotation for our last game because Naomi had to leave. Natalie (Yonker), who is usually our libero, had to end up hitting this weekend. That was something a little different for us, but I think that's something our team has done well with this year is being persistent and following through."
Kiburz says Bond has put together a solid junior season. She leads the team with 134 kills, a kill efficiency of .236, and 2.98 kills per set. Bond also has 93 digs to go along with a team high 35 total blocks, or .78 blocks per set.
"She has some big individual goals and she has always wanted to make an impact on our team," Kiburz said. "She has started since she was a freshman, not always in the same spot that she's at. As a freshman she played the right side and last year she was in the middle. This year she had a goal to play all the way around. She started playing back row this year and she has done a great job with that. Corinne is pretty hard to defend on the defensive side for the other team."
The Wolverines take their three match win streak into a conference road test against Bedford Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are 4-11 overall this year with their most recent win coming on September 17th against North Nodaway (3-0).
"This will be a new look for us Tuesday night and will continue our Pride of Iowa play," Kiburz said. "We know that Bedford has improved a lot since last year, so we are not taking them lightly. We will go out and play our hardest."
Coach Kiburz full interview on Tuesday's Sports Feature can be found below.