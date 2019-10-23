(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley junior Sophia Broers is one afternoon away from another state qualifying meet.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week put together her best week of the season last week with wins at the Pride of Iowa championships and at the Ron Landphair Invitational in Mount Ayr.
“I felt really good all week,” Broers told KMA Sports. “I’ve been really working on positive motivation in my runs, thinking and training positively. I really thought to myself positively throughout the race, and it helped me take control of the situation.”
Broers says the positive-thinking tactic is one that she picked up from her father.
“I just set really high goals, and I repeat them to myself over and over,” she said. “I can and I will. Every time I feel something negative, I try to turn it into a positive.”
Broers is ranked 30th in the latest Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Class 1A state rankings. Much of her success can be traced back to the offseason.
“I’m not sure if (I ran) 350 or 400 miles over the summer,” Broers said. “We get a t-shirt when we go over 200 miles, and I’ve been trying to bring it up every year.”
While Broers won the individual POI championship, she says she was almost nearly as excited that her team won the conference title for the first time in a decade.
“It was really exciting,” she said. “We haven’t had a very large girls’ team in about 10 years, so it’s exciting to go into (the state qualifying meet) with some confidence.”
Broers is one of four ranked runners that will compete in Mount Ayr on Thursday.
“I’m going to think positive and try to get in the top five girls,” she said. “And I’d really, really like to bring my team to state with me.”
Broers made her comments on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview below.