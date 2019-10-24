(Mount Ayr) -- The Nodaway Valley cross country teams will be prominent in both races in Fort Dodge.
The Wolverines girls and boys both qualified for the state cross country meet on Thursday at their Class 1A state qualifying meet in Mount Ayr.
“Both teams ran great tonight,” Coach Darrell Burmeister said. “They were at their best, and it was a total team effort by everyone.”
Joshua Baudler led the boy’s team to a team championship, winning the district with a time of 16:25.19.
“My goal was to run faster than I did last week, and I think I did that by about 10 seconds,” Baudler said. “I knew I had to go out stronger and keep that pace.”
Toby Bower was sixth, Tyler Breheny placed eighth and Ben Breheny was 12th for the Wolverines. Doug Berg was not far behind in 16th place.
In all, the state No. 3 ranked Nodaway Valley scored 43 points to best No. 2 Earlham, which scored 61 points. Ogden was the third qualifying boys team, scoring 96 points.
Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson finished second in the individual race with a time of 16:41.02. It’s his second runner-up finish in a week to Baudler on the Mount Ayr course.
“He’s a really good runner so any time I get to run against him is a great opportunity,” Jorgenson said. “He’s really good, but I hope by next Saturday I can close the gap and push it the last mile.”
Mount Ayr’s Isaac Timmerman placed fifth, Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning advanced with a seventh-place run, and Wayne’s RC Hicks was 14th to also move on to Fort Dodge.
On the girl’s side, Nodaway Valley’s Sophia Broers and Reagan Weinheimer ran fourth and fifth behind Van Meter’s Clare and Mary Kelly and Earlham’s Lily Dixon. The Wolverines scored 70 points to finish one point ahead of fourth-place Earlham.
The team championship, though, went to AHSTW’s girls, also by a single point. The Lady Vikes scored 55 points to take the team title by one point over Van Meter’s 56. Chloe Falkena led the charge with a seventh place finish to qualify for her third straight state meet.
“It’s super cool (to advance back to state),” Falkena said. “Being up there with the best in the state is crazy. The adrenaline is so high, and I can’t wait to go back there.”
After Falkena, Ryann Portch and Julia Kock were ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Vikings. Holly Hoepner and Jade Draman rounded out the scoring by finishing 17th and 18th.
“My goal was to stay with the top runners as much as I could, and then to just gut it out,” Portch said. “Today, I didn’t have as much guts, but it was a learning experience.”
“I guess I just kind of attacked it,” Kock said. “At the end, I gave it all I had, and I couldn’t do anymore. I was pretty proud of the way I finished.”
The AHSTW girls were joined in qualifying by a pair of Western Iowa Conference rivals, Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen. Slater qualified for her second straight meet with a sixth-place finish while Thygesen was 12th.
“It’s really exciting for me,” Slater said. “Last year, I had a really great experience. Hopefully this year I can shoot for the top 30.”
“I am so excited,” Thygesen added. “Last year, I was so close. I just used that as my motivation for this year. I went out there, performed the way I know I can and I’m going to state.”
East Union’s Gabrielle Valencia (11th) was another area qualifier for the state meet, which will be run on Saturday, November 2nd in Fort Dodge.
For Nodaway Valley, it marks the 28th and 29th appearance in Fort Dodge. There have been 16 boys teams and 13 girls squads to qualify since 1997, and it’s the ninth time the boys and girls have both qualified.
View complete interviews with Baudler, Jorgenson, Portch, Kock, Falkena, Thygesen and Slater below. Also view complete results below.