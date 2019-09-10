(Fontanelle) -- Nodaway Valley earned it's second Pride of Iowa Conference win in as many tries with an impressive, three set (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) over rival Mount Ayr Tuesday night at Nodaway Valley Middle School in Fontanelle.
"Mount Ayr came and fought tonight, but our girls really stepped up and played their game at their level, and that was our focus tonight," Nodaway Valley Coach Allison Kiburz told KMA Sports.
The Wolverines started the match with a 10-0 run and ultimately claimed the first set in convincing fashion, 25-14.
"We came out and played strong," Kiburz said, "They really set the tone for our side of the conference."
Mount Ayr kept it close in the second set and took the lead multiple times, but Nodaway Valley finished the second set strong and took the 25-19 victory.
Nodaway Valley never let the third set get in doubt, racing out to an early 8-2 lead and trading points with Mount Ayr down the stretch to secure the set and the match with a 25-15 win in the third.
Junior Corinne Bond piloted the Wolverine's offense with a game-high 13 kills. The majority of Bond's kills were set up by junior Lexi Shike, who posted 24 assists.
"We've been practicing since we were little," Bond said, "Lexi was setting me up for them, it was all her."
Aside from her 24 assists, Shike also finished the night with three kills and five aces.
"Our coaches tell us to look for the people that are about to crack, I just try to serve to those people and get them to crack," Shike said.
Maddax DeVault also contributed eight kills for Nodaway Valley. Natalie Yonker posted a team-high 11 digs. The Wolverines improve to 9-4 overall and 2-0 in Pride of Iowa Conference action. The Wolverines will next be in action next Tuesday against Southwest Valley.
Mount Ayr was led in the defeat by Sam Stewart's, who tallied nine kills. Jaycee Knight assisted on 15 of Mount Ayr's 17 kills. The Raiderettes fall to 2-2 on the season. They will face Clarke and Pleasantville in a triangular at Osceola Thursday evening.
Complete video interviews with Shike, Bond and Coach Kiburz can be found below.