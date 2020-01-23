(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley wrestling is continuing to improve as the season enters the downhill stretch, beginning with the 65th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational this weekend.
"I like to compare things from last year, record-wise we're doing much better than we did last year," Coach Jesse McCann told KMA Sports. "We're happy where we're at. We still want to see more growth as always, but it's been a productive season."
McCann says a large part of his teams' improvements can be attributed to their mental toughness.
"I like to see our kids persevere and overcome obstacles. Hopefully they can just become more mentally tough," McCann said.
The Wolverines are 7-10 on the dual season and have held their own at individual tournaments, including a sixth-place finish at the Pride of Iowa Conference meet and ninth at the 18-team Tri-Center Tournament.
Senior Austin Wilson has been off to a fast start at 160 pounds. Wilson is currently 24-0 on the season and has won 15 matches by fall. Wilson's strong start has led to a No. 9 ranking in Class 1A by The Predicament.
"He's gotten mentally tougher and really fluid with his shots and setting up his shots," McCann said. "He wanted to get bigger and stronger in the offseason. He's a gym junkie. He's gotten a lot stronger, which has helped in a lot of his matches."
Sophomore Elliot Cooney has been stout at 113 pounds. Cooney -- a state qualifier last year -- is 27-1 on the season with his first loss coming in the first-half of the season.
"He's something special," McCann said. "He doesn't care who you are, if you're 50 pounds bigger than him, he's going to want to challenge you. It's just a natural talent. He's naturally gifted and he works hard."
Ben Breheny (120), Jaxon Christensen (126), Jevin Christensen (132), Carter Goetz (138), Tyler Breheny (152) and Brandon Raasch (170) have also been staples in the lineup for the Wolverines.
This weekend, the Wolverines will turn their attention to the 21-team John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational, where they will bring 10 wrestlers and high expectations.
"I'd love to see half of them place in the top six. That'd be awesome to see for our program," McCann said. "I just hope we go out there, fight and show Nodaway Valley that we are here to compete and not be run over anymore."
KMA Sports will be in Corning Saturday for the finals of John J, which can be heard on KMA 960 Saturday afternoon with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier.
The complete interview with Coach McCann can be heard below.