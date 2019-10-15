(Greenfield) -- The Nodaway Valley cross country teams will make a run at a pair of Pride of Iowa Conference championships tonight.
On Tuesday’s sports feature, Wolverines head coach Darrell Burmeister talked about his teams’ seasons and more.
“We think we have a pretty good team both on the girls and boys sides,” Coach Burmeister said. “We got a good mix of veteran girls. The boys have a pretty good string going (in the Pride of Iowa).”
On the boy’s side, Coach Burmeister’s team is talented, experienced and plenty deep, led by Class 1A’s No. 1 runner Joshua Baudler.
“We feel like we have the No. 1 runner in the state,” Burmeister said. “He was nursing a hip injury for a while, but he’s running pretty well.”
Baudler won a pair of races last week, taking first at the home Nodaway Valley meet before a win on Saturday at a loaded Atlantic invite. The wins earned him a nod as the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
“Josh is a farm boy and works pretty hard on the farm,” Burmeister said. “He’s pretty loyal to the agilities and weight training in the summer time. He doesn’t miss too many sessions. He’s just a really strong person and (has strong) running efficiency.”
Senior Tyler Breheny and juniors Toby Bower and Ben Breheny are next while freshman Doug Berg continues to improve. Mason Menefee is the sixth runner.
“(Mason) has really improved also and is closing the gap on the top five,” Burmeister added.
On the girl’s side, the Wolverines have been led by junior Sophia Broers and seniors Reagan Weinheimer and Macy Kuhns. Coach Burmeister believes both teams have a chance to win the Pride of Iowa and make the state meet.
Trevor Maeder will have Twitter updates (@TrevMaeder96) from the Pride of Iowa Conference Meet in Corydon later today.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Burmeister below.