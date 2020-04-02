(Greenfield) -- One of the top distance runners in the state has a college decision. Nodaway Valley’s state cross country champion Joshua Baudler made the call for Southwestern Community College earlier this week.
“I just thought it would be the best fit for me,” Baudler told KMA Sports. “Education was my top priority, and I was impressed with their program.”
Baudler says he’s focusing on agriculture in college, and SWCC is making additions that impressed the standout senior.
“A couple of my teammates from past teams at Nodaway Valley went to SWCC, so I talked to them a little bit about it,” he added. “It was the best fit and where I felt most comfortable.”
Baudler, who will run cross country and track at the Creston school, says there were plenty of schools that he considered and that stood out to him during the recruiting process.
“(The process) really picked up in track (last year),” Baudler said. “The SWCC coaches were talking to me since my sophomore year. I had it down to SWCC and Iowa Central, and they both recruited well. I think SWCC was just a better fit, and where I saw myself.”
The most interesting and improbable part of the decision, though, is that Baudler saw himself as a cross country runner anywhere. He never went out for the sport during junior high, focusing more on the football side. Finally, in his freshman season, he gave it a shot.
“I was definitely planning on doing football my four years of high school,” he said. “I was on the track the summer of my 8th grade year, Tyler Breheny was trying to convince me. I decided to give it a shot, and I’m glad I made that decision.”
Baudler went on to a state runner-up finish in 2018 and a state championship this past fall in cross country. He is also a two-time state track medalist, placing second in the 3200 and third in the 1600 last spring.
While the track season remains in a holding pattern, Baudler isn’t stressing himself out over it.
“It definitely sucks,” he said. “(Track season) is one of the bigger things I was looking forward to this year. (Coach Darrell Burmeister) sends the workouts, and I try to do those every day.
“Kind of like I told Coach B and my parents, if it is over for me then so be it. It’s what everybody else is going through. There’s life after sports, so I’m just trying to stay positive and optimistic about all of this.”
Listen to much more with Baudler from today’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.