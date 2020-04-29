(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley senior standout Austin Wilson will continue his football career at the next level with Dordt.
“Going into my junior year, I knew I wanted to play college football,” Wilson told KMA Sports. “I started looking at a few places, and Dordt was one of them. When I walked on the campus, there was something different about it.”
The 5-foot-7, 167-pound Wilson made his mark on both sides of the ball last season, rushing for 154 yards and receiving for 88 from the running back spot. On defense, he had 33.5 tackles and five solo tackles for loss.
Wilson says he will likely stick with the offensive side of the football at the next level.
“(Dordt) is overshadowed by some surrounding schools,” Wilson said. “They’re on the rise right now. You have Morningside and Northwestern right next to them, and it kind of puts (Dordt) in the shadows. I feel like they’re going places, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Wilson says he also attended camps and considered Morningside and St. Ambrose as he was searching for his next spot.
One of the other considerations was potentially trying wrestling at the next level. Wilson put together a terrific senior season of wrestling for the Wolverines.
“I still do think about that a lot,” Wilson said of wrestling in college. “I love wrestling, and I didn’t realize how much I loved it until this year. It was the first sport I ever did. Dordt does have a club wrestling team, so if worst comes to worst (I could do that).”
Listen to the complete interview with Wilson from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.