(KMAland) -- North Andrew sophomore wrestler Dawson Fansher had a strong finish to his season this past weekend at the Missouri State Wrestling Tournament.
The South Holt student captured third place in Missouri’s Class 1 113-pound bracket. Today, he is announced as the KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year.
“I was pretty happy with the result,” Fansher told KMA Sports. “I was able to get a place higher (than last year) and step it up a little, I guess.”
As a freshman, Fansher placed fourth at 113 pounds and says he was ready for the atmosphere in Columbia this season.
“There’s a lot of people down there,” he said. “It was kind of hectic that first year, and I felt more prepared for it this year.”
Fansher, who finished the season with a 42-3 record, picked up consecutive falls to open his weekend. He won his first round match in 44 seconds before a 1:04 fall in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he ran into eventual champion Evan Binder of Whitfield.
“I had a really tough kid,” Fansher said. “I lost 6-0, which wasn’t too bad, and he ended up winning the bracket. Then I worked my way on the back side and finished with third.”
Fansher nabbed his third fall of the tournament in his consolation semifinal before an 11-1 major decision to take the third-place medal.
With two medals in hand during his first two seasons of high school wrestling, Fansher says he hopes to finish as a two-time state champion.
“Just skip second place completely,” he said. “That’d be great.”
Listen to the complete interview with Fansher linked below.