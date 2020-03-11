(Des Moines) -- A fast start, stingy defense and unworldly three-point shooting propelled North Linn past Treynor and into a state final with a 79-58 victory, their 52nd in a row.
"They hit shots that they don't normally make," Coach Scott Rucker said. "But when you're ahead it's a lot easier and we dug ourselves that hole."
North Linn scored the game's first 15 points and took a 20-7 lead into the second quarter. They led by as many as 30 in the first half, but Treynor scored the last seven of the half to whittle the margin down to 44-21. North Linn resumed action in the third with another strong spurt, pushing their lead to 53-23. Treynor was able to cut the deficit to 20, but could not get any closer, allowing the Lynx to hold on for the win.
"You never want to get yourself in that situation," Rucker said of Treynor's tough start. "Once you get that lead, the basket gets bigger and I think that probably showed up a bit tonight. They shot it really well."
The Lynx shot the ball at an earth-shattering clip early on, making 11 of their first 14 three-pointers and 54.3 percent from the field.
"They're a heckuva team," Treynor senior Jack Stogdill told KMA Sports. "They just shot great. One kid who's shooting 20 percent this year just went 4-for-4. It just happens sometimes."
North Linn's pressure defense also flustered Treynor throughout the night, tallying 17 turnovers. Their defense also kept Treynor's leading scorer, Jack Tiarks, at bay by getting him foul trouble with four first-half fouls. Tiarks eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.
"It's never fun to have four fouls," Tiarks said. "It kind of takes away the game I usually play, which is more physical. Those four fouls kind of restricted me in a lot of ways."
North Linn was led in the victory by 29 points from Austin Miller. Cade Haughenberry scored 20 and Austin Hilmer added 12. The Lynx will now turn their attention to a Class 2A State Championship Game against Boyden-Hull Friday afternoon at 3:45.
Treynor (25-2) was paced by 15 points from Stogdill. Tiarks added 13. The Cardinals will close their season tomorrow in the third place contest against Camanche on KMA-FM 99.1 at 11:55. Tomorrow's contest will present Treynor's all-senior starting lineup the chance to play one final game together.
"I'm really blessed that we get the opportunity to play with the guys I've been playing with for so long," Tiarks said.
Complete interviews with Tiarks, Stogdill and Coach Rucker can be viewed below.