(Des Moines) -- Too much Grace Bofelli and not enough three-pointers thwarted Lewis Central's fairytale bid at a state championship. The Titans (21-6) fell to North Scott 49-35 in the Class 4A State Championship Game Saturday afternoon on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Tonight really can't take away from what this week has been and the accomplishments we have," Lewis Central Coach Derek Archer told KMA Sports. "Obviously, it's tough to lose in this situation, but what an unbelievable experience. What an unbelievable week for our girls."
The Titans hung with the defending state champion for the first quarter, trailing just 7-6 after one quarter. North Scott opened the second on an 11-0 run to push their lead to 18-6, eventually taking a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Lewis Central came out ready to play in the second half, scoring the first eight to cut the deficit to 28-21. North Scott then responded with a 5-0 spurt to extend the lead back to 33-21 before LC rebutted with a 7-0 run of their own to trim it down to 33-28.
"These girls never quit," Archer said. "They've been down before and they always come back. I knew they'd come back."
The Titans had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but could not convert. North Scott's Samantha Scott then buried back-to-back triples to extend the Lancers' lead to 39-28 after three quarters.
Lewis Central struggled from beyond the arc all night and the woes continued in the fourth quarter, preventing any comeback attempt and allowing North Scott to finish with the 49-35 victory for their 34th consecutive win and second consecutive title.
In a cruel twist of irony, Lewis Central shot just 4/27 from three 48 hours after relying heavily on the deep ball in their semifinal victory over Glenwood.
"There's just games when your shots aren't going to fall," senior Hadley Hill said.
While LC could not get shots to fall, North Scott's dynamic duo of Presley Case and Grace Bofelli guided the Lancers. Case pioneered the Lancers with stingy defense, crafty ball movement and 14 points while Bofelli, a Northern Iowa commit, posted a game-high 21 points and hauled in 17 rebounds, nine of which were on the offensive end. Bofelli's offensive rebounds were key in North Scott's 17 second-chance points.
Lewis Central senior Megan Witte drew the daunting task of guarding Bofelli and was plagued early by three first-half fouls.
"She goes strong to the hoop," Witte said of Bofelli. "She's an amazing player. It's always good when you get to matchup with great players like that. It makes it fun."
Lewis Central was paced offensively by senior Delaney Esterling, who posted eight points.
"It was an awesome experience to come out here and play my last game with my girls," Esterling said. "We never gave up."
Like Coach Archer said, Saturday's defeat does not take away from the Titans' dream week in Des Moines. They entered the state tournament as the six seed and had to rely on some late heroics from Esterling to capture their first state tournament win since 1965 with a thrilling 47-46 overtime victory over Ballard---who entered on a 22-game winning streak.
The Titans then took on Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Glenwood---a team that head beat them twice. They dispatched the Rams, handing them their first loss of the season, putting the Titans one win away from their first-ever state title.
Unfortunately, that win didn't come, but the Titans will forever be able to relish in a dream run to the finals that few saw coming.....except them.
"It's a been a very fun ride and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Esterling said. "We beat two teams that I don't think many people thought we were going to be beat. I don't think many people thought we were going to be in the championship game."
"I've never felt as happy as I have in basketball as I did this past week," Hill said.
"This week has been one of the best experiences of my life," Witte echoed. "This is something I'll never said."
The trio of Witte, Esterling and Hill as well as McKenna Paulsen, Jayden Cross and Isabella Smith finished their high school careers on the floor at the Wells Fargo Arena and won a school-record 82 games during their four years at Lewis Central.
"All the experiences we had during the week," Archer said. "I'm just so proud of these seniors."
Witte and Esterling along with Glenwood's Elle Scarborough were named to the Class 4A All-Tournament Team. The complete interviews with Witte, Hill, Esterling and Coach Archer can be viewed below.