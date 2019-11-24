(KMAland) -- For the sixth time in seven years, the Missouri Valley Football Conference placed four teams in the 24-team NCAA Division I Football Championship.
North Dakota State is the top overall seed while South Dakota State is No. 7 and Illinois State and Northern Iowa are also in the bracket.
Northern Iowa will host San Diego on Saturday, November 30th at 1:00 PM while Illinois State is at Southeast Missouri State at the same time.
North Dakota State opens on December 7th against either Nicholls State or North Dakota while South Dakota State awaits the winner of the UNI/San Diego meeting.
View the complete bracket linked here.