(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa freshman Matthew Cook has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.
The Cedar Falls native made three field goals on three tries, including a 49-yard field goal to open the scoring in a 29-6 win over Missouri State.
Cook also made field goals from 22 and 38 yard and was 3-for-3 in PATs. UNI’s Isaiah Weston, Austin Evans and Will McElvain were also nominated for weekly awards.
