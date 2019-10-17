(Cedar Falls) -- The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team has been picked third in the Missouri Valley conference preseason poll.
Missouri State is the favorite to win the league with 29 first-place votes while Bradley has five and is second. UNI picked up three first-place votes while Loyola had six and is picked fourth. Drake is fifth in the poll.
Indiana State, Illinois State, Evansville, Valparaiso and Southern Illinois are the rest of the order. Illinois State also received one first-place vote.
UNI’s AJ Green is a First Team MVC Preseason pick while Drake’s D.J. Wilkins is on the third team.
View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.