(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa is ranked No. 20 in the Preseason FCS Coaches Poll from the American Football Coaches Association.
The Panthers went 7-6 a year ago and open the season on August 31st at Iowa State.
Defending national champion North Dakota State is the No. 1 ranked team to open the year. They received 23 of the 26 first-place votes. No. 2 James Madison received one and No. 3 Eastern Washington had two first-place votes. South Dakota State and UC Davis round out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 goes Jacksonville State, Maine, Wofford, Weber State and Kennesaw State with Nicholls, Towson, Illinois State, Colgate and Montana State also among the top 15.
Indiana State, Furman, Southeast Missouri State, North Carolina A&T and UNI are the next five. The final five is Elon, Sam Houston State, Delaware, Princeton and Central Arkansas.