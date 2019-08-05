(Chicago) -- Northern Iowa football was ranked 18th in the 2019 STATS FCS Preseason poll, released on Monday.
The Panthers are up five spots from their 23rd-place finish in the final poll last year.
Defending national champion North Dakota State is ranked No. 1 to open the season, receiving 142 first-place votes of a possible 160.
James Madison, South Dakota State, Eastern Washington and UC Davis rounded out the top five. Jacksonville State, Maine, Weber State, Wofford and Kennesaw State are the rest of the top 10.
Illinois State, Indiana State and Southeast Missouri are No. 15, 16 and 17, respectively. View the complete poll linked here.