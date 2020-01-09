(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State head football coach Rich Wright has announced Todd Sturdy as the new offensive coordinator.
Sturdy and Wright spent time on the same coaching staff at St. Ambrose from 2000 through 2004. Sturdy was the head coach at the school while Wright was the defensive coordinator.
Sturdy has coached at the FBS, FCS and NAIA levels for 28 years and has been an offensive coordinator for 20 seasons.
Sturdy was the head coach at MidAmerica Nazarene in 2018 and 2019, leading the Pioneers to a 7-4 record this past season.
