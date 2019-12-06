(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State University is back into a Division 2 Football quarterfinal for the first time in the Rich Wright era and the number two ranked team in the nation awaits the Bearcats.
To earn the 700 mile trip to Big Rapids, Michigan, the Bearcats first had to dispatch former MIAA rival Lindenwood, which they did with a 63-7 blowout victory last Saturday.
"Really felt like our team has been playing better down the stretch," Wright said, "I just challenged the team all week, we just had the mentality that we had to go into the week of prep taking care of ourselves and had to play at our best."
The Bearcats scored 35 first-half points behind a potent rushing attack that finished the day with 417 yards and eight touchdowns. Isaiah Strayhorn posted 178 yards and two scores, quarterback Braden Wright ran for 116 yards and three scores. Justin Rankin also added two rushing touchdowns in the rout.
Defensively, Northwest held Lindenwood to just 226 yards of offense and forced four interceptions. Three of which came from former Albia standout Blake Bayer. Former Maryville standout Elijah Green also recorded a sack, one of four the Bearcats recorded as a team.
The victory moved the Bearcats' record to 12-1. Since their lone loss of the season--an October 19th defeat to Nebraska-Kearney--- the Bearcats have rattled off six straight wins, including a 45-23 victory over previously unbeaten Central Missouri in the regular-season finale.
While a loss is never ideal, Coach Wright feels his team benefited from the defeat.
"One of the buzzwords I've been using a lot is resiliency," Wright said, "I've always said that you learn the most from defeat rather than victory. It forces some introspection as a football program. I think we did a really good job of that moving forward."
Wright's resilient squad will now turn its' attention to a familiar foe---Ferris State. The Bulldogs are 11-0 on the season and ranked second in the American Football Coaches Association Poll.
"They're a really solid football team, they're very well-coached and they're extremely big coached upfront. We have to play well on the offensive and defensive line," Wright said, "They have good skill personnel, too. It's going to be about winning individual matchups."
Saturday's Northwest Missouri State/Ferris State showdown will come 378 days after the most recent version-- a 27-21 Ferris State victory in the second round of last year's playoffs.
Coach Wright feels his team can use last year's experience to their advantage this time.
"We didn't match up as far as size-wise upfront, this year, we're a lot more suited to play the type of game we're going to have to go up there and play," Wright said.
Kickoff is slated for noon from Big Rapids, Michigan Saturday afternoon and can be heard on KMA 960. Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. The complete interview with Coach Wright can be heard below.