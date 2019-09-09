(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State’s Maddy Ahrens and Hallie Sidney were both honored by the MIAA on Monday, and the Bearcats also jumped into the AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 poll.
Ahrens was named the MIAA Specialist of the Week while Sidney picked up a Co-MIAA Hitter fo the Week honor.
Ahrens averaged 11.27 assists per set and 2.40 digs per set at the Washburn Invitational while Sidney averaged 4.13 kills per set and hit .303 while being named to the Washburn Invitational all-tournament team.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats (4-0) are ranked No. 18 in the latest poll after winning the Washburn Invitational over the weekend.
This is the 10th time in program history that the Bearcats have been ranked. View the complete release linked here.