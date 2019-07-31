(Kansas City) -- Northwest Missouri State has been picked second by the MIAA football coaches and media.
The Bearcats, which shared the conference championship with Fort Hays State last year, were picked behind Fort Hays State, which had six first-place votes and 114 points to Northwest’s five and 112.
Pittsburg State also had a first-place vote and 97 points to finish out the top three. Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri and Emporia State rounded out the top six in the poll.
