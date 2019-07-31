(Kansas City) -- Northwest Missouri State has been picked second by the MIAA football coaches and first by the media.
In the coaches poll, the Bearcats, which shared the conference championship with Fort Hays State last year, were picked behind Fort Hays State, which had six first-place votes and 114 points to Northwest’s five and 112.
Pittsburg State also had a first-place vote and 97 points to finish out the top three. Central Oklahoma, Central Missouri and Emporia State rounded out the top six in the poll.
As for the media, they went with Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats had 32 of the 40 first-place votes. Fort Hays State was picked second with seven first-place votes and ahead of Pitt State, Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma.
View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.