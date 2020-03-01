(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State track teams finished third and fourth in the men’s and women’s championships at the MIAA meet this weekend.
In the women’s meet, Mercedes Issacson-Cover had a team-high 18 points, winning the triple jump championship with a new program record leap of 40-03.5. Audrey Wichman added a high jump championship.
On the men’s side, Karim Achengli won the 5,000 meters, Tyrell Maddox took the 800 meters and Abdelrahim Mahgoub ran to a win the 600 meters. Harlan alum Marcus Klein placed fifth in the long jump.
View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.