(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State men’s cross country team had their highest finish in program history on Saturday, placing fifth at the NCAA Championships in Sacramento, California.
Karim Achengli and Jhordan Ccope picked up All_America honors with top 10 finishes. Achengli was sixth in 29:52.50, and Ccope finished ninth with a run of 30:04.01. Augustine Lisoreng was 41st, Mike Lagat took 67th and Jake Norris was 124th.
The Bearcats scored 206 points to finish behind champion Colorado Mines (57 points), Adams State (136), Chico State (143) and Grand Valley State (177).
