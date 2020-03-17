(Maryville) -- The effects of COVID-19 will forever leave Bearcat Nation asking "what if?".
The Bearcats (31-1) rolled through the regular season, winning the MIAA Tournament, held a number one ranking in the national polls and seemed destined for another championship, which would have been their second in a row and third in the past four years.
Their third title in four years would have cemented their legacy as one of Division 2's greatest dynasties because no team had done so since Kentucky Wesleyan from 1966 to 1969.
They were assigned the number one seed in the NCAA Division 2 Central Region Tournament and were slated to host....until they weren't.
On Thursday, the NCAA canceled their winter championships as well as the entire spring sports season due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak that has swept across the nation, ending Northwest's quest for history before any team could attempt to do the same.
Matt Tritten, a color analyst for the Bearcat Radio Network, recently joined "The Morning Routine" and discussed Northwest's crushing end to the season.
"It was really disappointing," Tritten said. "You know the team feels that as well, especially the seniors."
It was a crushing and cruel end to what had been a dominant season that began at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
One year removed from a perfect 38-0 season, the Bearcats opened the 2019-20 campaign against Duke in an exhibition contest. They gave the perennial Division 1 title contender all they could handle before falling 69-63. The Bearcats may have lost to Duke, but their performance put the rest of Division 2 on notice.
"That was a phenomenal basketball game," Tritten said. "Northwest really came out with a great scoring barrage in the second half. You hated to go through in and pencil them in for a national championship already, but at that point, they sent up those warning flares to Division II basketball that this team was not going to take a step back this season."
Much like all year, sophomore Trevor Hudgins was big for the Bearcats in their game against Duke.
Hudgins posted 27 points against Duke, then rode his momentum from that game into the regular season, where he averaged 19.6 points per game and shot 53.3 percent from three en route to being named MIAA Player of the Year.
Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins paced the Bearcats this season with 22.7 points per game. Hawkins joined Hudgins on the All-MIAA First-Team and was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Year thanks to a 276-rebound, 25-block season. Diego Bernard also averaged 13.9 points per game for the Bearcats and was an All-MIAA Third-Team selection.
Senior Ryan Welty was his usual, reliable self for the Bearcats this season. The Kansas City native averaged 7.6 points per game and shot 51.9 percent from three. Welty was one of three seniors along with Tyler Dougherty and Kirk Finley. The Bearcats, however, return a strong core that will likely have them competing for their third national title....in a five-year span.
"They should be locked and loaded and ready to go for another one next year," Tritten said.
Tritten was a guest on Wednesday's "Morning Routine" program. The full interview can be heard below.