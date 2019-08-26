(Waco) -- Northwest Missouri State is ranked No. 6 in the American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Poll, released on Monday.
The Bearcats went 10-3 a season ago and will open on Thursday, September 5th at Missouri Western State.
Valdosta State received 29 first-place votes and is ranked No. 1 after winning the national championship in 2018. Ferris State is ranked second and has three first-place votes. Minnesota State, Notre Dame (Ohio) and Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) round out the top five.
Fort Hays State (No. 11) is the only other MIAA team ranked to open the season. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.