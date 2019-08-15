(Maryville) -- The defending NCAA Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men's basketball team will play 10 non-conference games and an exhibition contest in its 2019-2020 season.
Head coach Ben McCollum's squad will begin its season with an exhibition matchup Oct. 26 against the Duke University Blue Devils in Durham, N.C.
The Bearcats will take part in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Nov. 1-2. Northwest will be paired against Daemen College and Southern Nazarene on the opening weekend of play.
Northwest will return to St. Joseph again the next weekend to take on Minnesota-Crookston (Nov. 8) and Minnesota-Moorhead (Nov. 9).
Northwest will play 16 home dates in the 2019-2020 regular season beginning with a matchup against St. Mary (Kansas) on Nov. 14.
The Bearcats will wrap up non-conference play and ring in New Year's on Jan. 1 when the Simpson College Storm come to Maryville.
Basketball season tickets will go on sale Sept. 10.