(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State volleyball team has received votes in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Division II poll.
Tampa is the No. 1 team in the poll, receiving 43 of 46 first-place votes. Cal State San Bernardino is second while Western Washington, Washburn and Concordia-St. Paul round out the top five.
Washburn is receiving two first-place votes, and Western Washington is the other No. 1 vote. Other MIAA foes Nebraska-Kearney (No. 11), Central Missouri (17) and Central Oklahoma (22) are also ranked in the poll.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics here.