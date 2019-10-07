(Maryville) -- The honors continue to roll in for Northwest Missouri State’s Maddy Ahrens and Hallie Sidney, who were both honored by the MIAA on Monday.
Ahrens was named the MIAA Specialist of the Week for the third consecutive week and fourth overall while Sidney earned her third MIAA Hitter of the Week award.
Ahrens averaged 12.71 assists, 0.71 aces and 0.86 blocks, and Sidney averaged 4.00 kills and 5.00 digs per set last week.
