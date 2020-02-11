(Maryville) -- For the second consecutive week, Northwest Missouri State sophomore Omar Austin has been named the MIAA track athlete of the week.
Austin placed second and posted a provisional qualifying time of 6.75 in the 60 meter dash at the Bearcat Open this past weekend. The time is a new program record and ninth-fastest in the country.
Austin also finished second in the 200 meter dash with qualifying time of 21.34 — the seventh-fastest time in the country. Austin ran for the winning 4x400 meter relay team, which also posted a new program record and an automatic qualifying time of 3:10.96.
