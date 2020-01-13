(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State junior Ryan Hawkins has been picked as the MIAA’s Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Hawkins averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and made 53.1 percent of his shots from the field for the week, leading the Bearcats to a pair of MIAA victories.
Hawkins had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Emporia State and scored a game-high 32 points and added five steals in a win over Washburn.
View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.