(Maryville) -- Ryan Hawkins’ magnificent junior season continued last week, as the Northwest Missouri State standout was honored on Monday as the MIAA Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Hawkins — an Atlantic alum — scored 28.5 points per game and shot over 70 percent from the field during a pair of non-conference wins for the Bearcats.
“I’m getting a few more looks (this year than last),” Hawkins said. “We’ve got Ryan Welty spotted up and two great guards up top. You can’t guard all five of us, so somebody is going to get some looks. So far that’s been me.”
Hawkins has been knocking most of those looks down, scoring 24.3 points per game on 58.2 percent shooting from the field.
“I”m a lot more comfortable on the run and with pick and pops,” Hawkins said. “Stuff like that. Getting my feet set and getting a good shot off. I feel like that’s a pretty big difference to my game (from last season).”
Speaking of last season, the Bearcats returned a number of outstanding contributors from their undefeated national championship year, including Hawkins. However, they have suffered a loss this season, losing at Central Missouri on December 7th.
“I think it makes us more detailed in the preparation for each game,” Hawkins said. “Not saying we weren’t prepared for UCM, but we just didn’t play our game. We didn’t play well in any aspect of the game. I think as long as we can learn we’ve got to be prepared for each game, that loss will sit a little easier with us.”
Northwest will be back in action on January 1st at Bearcat Arena against Simpson. They jump back into MIAA action on the 4th when they host Northeastern State.
Listen to the complete interview with Hawkins from Tuesday’s UFR linked below.