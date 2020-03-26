(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State's Trevor Hudgins has been named a first-team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.
Hudgins led the nation with a 53.8 three-point field goal percentage this year. He also averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Bearcats, who finished 31-1. Hudgins' recent accolade adds to his growing list, including MIAA Player of the Year and D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year.
Missouri Southern's Cam Martin was a second-team choice. The complete release from the D2CCA can be viewed below.