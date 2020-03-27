(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State head men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum joined KMA’s Upon Further Review Friday morning.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Coach of the Year for a third time in four seasons, McCollum directed the Bearcats to a 31-1 mark this past season.
“When you go 38-0 and win the national championship the year before with a younger group,” McCollum told KMA Sports, “a lot of times you can lose that hunger. This group had one of the more difficult years in regards to being able to get themselves up for every practice and every game.
“That’s really hard to handle that kind of success, and I felt like our kids did a fantastic job. I learned a lot from them this season in just being able to handle that success, continue to grow and continue to get better. Hopefully, we can carry that into next year.”
That’s the focus right now for McCollum, but in Friday’s wide-ranging interview, there was also a focus on the abrupt end to the season. Northwest was in the midst of preparing for another NCAA Tournament regional when the NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring sports schedules.
“The night before they eliminated fans,” McCollum said. “So, I kind of knew the direction it was going. I’m not sure how you cannot have fans and still have kids sweating all over each other. We continued with practice anyway, but halfway through practice, my athletic director came in and said it’s canceled.
“At that point, you don’t really have a lot to say. We gave them about an hour break, came back and thanked the seniors and that was that. Just being a competitor, you want to either go out with a win or a loss to where it ends it and gives you some closure. I felt really bad for our seniors. They had given so much.”
Northwest loses one starter among their trio of seniors in Ryan Welty. Tyler Daugherty and Kirk Finley also suited for the final time when the Bearcats clinched the MIAA Tournament championship with a win over Missouri Southern.
“They were 131-6,” McCollum said. “Six losses in four seasons, so they don’t lose a whole lot.”
On the bright side, Northwest will return stars Diego Bernard, Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins along with other contributors in Luke Waters and Wes Dreamer. Hawkins, an Atlantic alum, was the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight season and averaged a team-high 22.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
“He’s so high energy,” McCollum said. “I don’t think he has bad days. He’s fantastic to coach. A coach’s dream. The improvement I saw was he was more a part of the offense (than the 2018-19 season). As you grow, you become more comfortable in the offense. That was the big thing, getting him more confident and comfortable in what we were doing.”
Another former Hawkeye Ten standout on the Northwest roster is Glenwood alum Christian Stanislav, who redshirted this past season. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard could provide some help as early as next year.
“He did a lot in practice to get the guys ready for games,” McCollum said. “He improved, especially defensively, throughout the season. The way we guard is so much different than anything you do in high school no matter how good your high school program is. That was the biggest thing, but he’s done a good job as a teammate. We’re hoping he can continue to improve.”
Hear much more with McCollum from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.